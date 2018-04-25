Share story

By
The Associated Press

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts woman used a knife to injure her 12-year-son before stabbing herself.

Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri says the boy called 911 at about 7 a.m. Wednesday to report that his mother had attacked him and he and his 11-year-old sister were locked in a bedroom.

Responding officers forced their way into the home’s bathroom where they found the 43-year-old mother in a full bathtub suffering from apparently self-inflicted stab wounds to her neck and chest.

The boy was taken to the hospital with a superficial wound to his neck. The girl was unharmed.

The mother was also hospitalized. Botieri says she’s charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

No names were released. Police did not disclose a motive.

