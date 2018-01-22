NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A woman has been stabbed to death in New Bedford.
Authorities say police responding to reports of a woman screaming and bleeding found the victim outside a residence at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
The victim, identified as 34-year-old Chantel Bruno, of Wareham, was taken to Sat. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead at about 2:30 a.m.
There was no immediate word of an arrest.
