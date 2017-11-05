PEMBROKE, Mass. (AP) — A man has been accused of stabbing his former girlfriend at a Massachusetts beach.
Forty-nine-year-old Mario Facchini is set to be arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court on charges of assault and attempted murder.
Pembroke police say it happened Saturday at a beach in Pembroke. The woman drove away to nearby Hanson, where she was found suffering from serious injuries.
The 49-year-old victim was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Facchini has an attorney.