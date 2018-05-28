SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has confessed to killing the father of her children outside a South Carolina nightclub.
Spartanburg County deputies said 28-year-old Brittany Browning turned herself into police Sunday after the 3 a.m. shooting at Club Icon in Spartanburg.
Deputies say Browning told them she argued with 31-year-old Tavis Jeter before shooting him in the chest. Authorities say they had two children together.
Jeter died a short time later at the hospital.
Browning was charged with murder and was being held without bail. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.