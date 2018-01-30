OVILLA, Texas (AP) — Police south of Dallas say two people are being held on kidnapping charges after a woman told investigators she was drugged, shackled and forced to clean their home.
Ovilla police Chief Brian Windham identified the suspects Tuesday as 51-year-old Jean-Claude DeMars and 48-year-old Charlotte Kelly DeMars. They’re being held at the Ellis County jail.
Police said in a statement Monday that they were notified about a woman being held against her will. Officers went to a home Friday and spoke with the woman, who said she had been chained to a bed.
Authorities say she was subsequently provided medical care but did not explain any injuries she may have suffered.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.
Online jail records don’t indicate attorneys for the pair.