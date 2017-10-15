MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a truck while crossing the street.

Meredith police say the 35-year-old woman was not in the crosswalk when she crossed the street late Saturday night. WMUR-TV reports multiple witnesses were at the scene, and the 18-year-old truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The woman was taken to an area hospital before she was transferred to a different facility.

Police say speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.

