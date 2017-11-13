FLORAL PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Police have charged a New York City woman in connection with a jewelry store robbery on Long Island.

Newsday reports police responded to Atelier Jewelers around 2 p.m. Saturday. Police say a woman and two men entered the store and demanded jewelry from two employees. Authorities say the men displayed guns during the robbery.

The three took an undisclosed amount of jewelry before fleeing. Police say officers apprehended the woman but the male suspects got away.

The 24-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree robbery.

She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

