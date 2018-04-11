JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are searching for a woman who they say robbed a bank.
WCAX-TV reports the robbery happened at Union Bank in Jeffersonville Wednesday morning. Police say the woman handed the teller a note demanding cash. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation continues.
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com