JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are searching for a woman who they say robbed a bank.

WCAX-TV reports the robbery happened at Union Bank in Jeffersonville Wednesday morning. Police say the woman handed the teller a note demanding cash. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation continues.

