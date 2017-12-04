WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has been arrested after police say she purposely dropped her child, breaking the child’s arm, to “teach her a lesson.”

Woonsocket Police say the woman described the child’s fall in a phone call with her incarcerated ex-boyfriend, who then reported the woman to authorities. Police say the child’s punishment happened after a family argument.

Authorities believe the child was injured in March.

The Providence Journal reports the 26-year-old woman was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree child abuse. The Department of Children Youth and Families has taken the child into custody.

The woman is being held without bail in violation of her probation for a previous conviction.