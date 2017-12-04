WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has been arrested after police say she purposely dropped her child, breaking the child’s arm, to “teach her a lesson.”
Woonsocket Police say the woman described the child’s fall in a phone call with her incarcerated ex-boyfriend, who then reported the woman to authorities. Police say the child’s punishment happened after a family argument.
Authorities believe the child was injured in March.
The Providence Journal reports the 26-year-old woman was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree child abuse. The Department of Children Youth and Families has taken the child into custody.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani rules out Yankees, several other teams; Mariners considered a finalist
- Instant analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' convincing 24-10 win over the Eagles
The woman is being held without bail in violation of her probation for a previous conviction.