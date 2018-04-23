NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a woman parking a minivan accidentally struck and killed an 8-year-old boy in the Bronx.

WABC-TV reports the crash happened in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx around 6 p.m. Monday. Witnesses say the woman was backing up when the minivan jolted forward and struck 8-year-old Cellou Daiollo.

Neighbors say the woman was a family friend who was taking the boy home from school.

Police believe the crash was an accident. It’s unclear why the boy was outside of the car while the woman was trying to park.

An investigation continues.

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com