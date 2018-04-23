NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a woman parking a minivan accidentally struck and killed an 8-year-old boy in the Bronx.
WABC-TV reports the crash happened in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx around 6 p.m. Monday. Witnesses say the woman was backing up when the minivan jolted forward and struck 8-year-old Cellou Daiollo.
Neighbors say the woman was a family friend who was taking the boy home from school.
Police believe the crash was an accident. It’s unclear why the boy was outside of the car while the woman was trying to park.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
An investigation continues.
___
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com