VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Police have charged a woman who they say sent drugs to an inmate at a Connecticut prison by fitting them into envelopes containing sports schedules.

The Journal Inquirer reports 36-year-old Barbara King, of Waterbury, was charged Saturday with conveying an unauthorized item into a correctional institution, conspiracy to possess narcotics, and attempted sale of illegal drugs. King is currently free on bond.

Police say in 2015 King sent baseball schedules that contained folded strips of Suboxone to Osborn Correctional Institute in Somers. King’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Jamie Sanchez, was sentenced for his role in the crime in Oct. 2015 after pleading guilty to a charge. Police say Sanchez directed King to send the envelopes to another inmate who was unaware.

King is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.

