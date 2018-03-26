MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.
Authorities say they were called to Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield Saturday after the woman made the comments while taking a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Arriving officers reported the 54-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, with slurred speech and unsteadiness on her feet.
The woman was arrested for drunkenness and transported to county jail.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower