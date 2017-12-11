BAKER, La. (AP) — Police say a Louisiana woman left an autistic child in a truck with the engine off in cold weather while playing bingo.
The Advocate reports a Baker police report says an anonymous caller reported someone sitting in a truck outside the Baker Bingo Hall for nearly four hours Friday. Officers found a nonverbal, autistic boy sitting in the truck in approximately 35-degree weather.
Police say 53-year-old Leslie Domengeaux said the truck belonged to her and the child was under her supervision. She told officers she had been at the hall for 20 minutes, but the police report says multiple eyewitnesses said she was there for at least two hours.
She has been charged with improper supervision, cruelty to juveniles and child endangerment. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com