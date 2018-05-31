Share story

By
The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have charged a woman they say left three young children in a hot minivan for about 25 minutes while she shopped.

Lashonna Chambers, of Bloomfield, was charged with reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.

Manchester police received a call from a Walmart employee at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting crying children in a van with the windows cracked.

Officers opened an unlocked door to get the children ages 1, 2 and 5, out. It was 82 degrees outside at the time. They were checked out by medics and released to the custody of another guardian.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Chambers said she left the children unattended for 10 minutes. Police determined it was really 25.

She was held on $10,000 bail, It was unclear if she had a lawyer.

The Associated Press