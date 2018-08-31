CLOVER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been charged with murder after killing her husband by putting eye drops into his water for several days.
York County deputies said 52-year-old Lana Clayton confessed to investigators after an autopsy uncovered a high amount of tetrahydrozoline in her husband’s body.
The chemical is found in over-the-counter eye drops such as Visine.
Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Clayton was found dead July 21 in the couple’s home in Clover.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- Thousands of Vietnamese, including offspring of U.S. troops, could be deported under tough Trump policy
- AP sources: Lawyer was told Russia had 'Trump over a barrel'
- John McCain's mother, now 106, a maverick in her own way
- McCain's choices for days of tributes deliver a symbolic final rebuke to Trump
Arrest warrants and the statement from deputies didn’t give a motive for the alleged poisoning.
Lana Clayton also is charged with malicious tampering with a drug product or food.
Jail records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.