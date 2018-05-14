Share story

By
The Associated Press

EMBDEN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a woman has died in a motorcycle crash.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jim Ross says the crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in Embden.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash. No further information is available.

