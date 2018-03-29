PALMYRA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a woman died in a head-on crash involving a pickup truck.

The Kennebec Journal reports the crash happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. Route 2 in Palmyra. Police say a car driven by 69-year-old Linda Striga, of Palmyra, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a truck driven by 48-year-old Darren Maxsimic, of Kingfield.

Striga was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Maxsimic was treated for minor injuries at Sebasticook Valley Hospital.

An investigation continues.

___

Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/