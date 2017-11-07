MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta say officers shot and killed a 32-year-old woman who waved a gun at them.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Dana Pierce says it happened early Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched for a report of a “suicidal threat” and found an agitated woman going back and forth from her front door. Pierce says four officers tried unsuccessfully to talk to her. When she came to the door with a handgun, Pierce says she “made an overt action toward the officers and three of the four fired at her.”

The woman, whose name was not released, was shot multiple times. No one else was injured.

Pierce did not know if the woman actually fired her weapon. He says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.