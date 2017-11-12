DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Police in central New York say a woman has been injured in a bar stabbing.
WSTM-TV reports the stabbing happened Sunday morning at Gilligan’s Pub in Dewitt. Authorities say the woman was stabbed multiple times.
The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where she is in serious but stable condition.
An investigation continues.

Information from: WSTM-TV, http://www.wstm.com