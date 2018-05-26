WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) — Police in southern Kansas say a woman has been killed and a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the woman’s body was found in Wellington around 8 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released the woman’s name or details about how she died. An autopsy has been ordered.

Police arrested 32-year-old Bradley Dean Aue on suspicion of second-degree murder. He’s being held in the Sumner County Jail on $500,000 bond. It was not clear Saturday whether he yet had an attorney.

