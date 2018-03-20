PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police say a stray bullet hit a woman who was picking up a child at a Virginia elementary school.
Portsmouth Police said Tuesday that detectives do not believe the woman was targeted intentionally when she was shot outside Douglass Park Elementary School Monday afternoon.
Police said the woman was hit in the upper thigh and suffered injuries that do not appear life threatening.
Police said they are looking for the shooter.
