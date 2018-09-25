ENFIELD, N.C. (AP) — Police have accused a North Carolina woman of keeping her mother’s body at home for months, saying she wanted to see the stages of death.
Enfield Police Chief Tyree Davis said on his Facebook page Tuesday that 69-year-old Donna Sue Hudgins told a funeral home that 93-year-old Nellie May Hudgins had died but she didn’t know where emergency responders had taken her mother’s body. Funeral home workers couldn’t find the body, either, but they alerted police who went to the home and found the woman’s decomposing body.
Investigators said Nellie May Hudgins’ body had been in the home for several months before Donna Hudgins told relatives she had died.
Donna Hudgins is jailed on $5,000 bond on a charge of felony concealment of a death. It’s not known if she has an attorney.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump leads aggressive, all-out GOP drive to save Kavanaugh WATCH
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- Coddling parents of Chinese college students stay close by in ‘tents of love’
- 'How'd you find me?': Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge has been holed up in a beach house amid media firestorm
- Rosenstein still has his job _ at least till Trump showdown