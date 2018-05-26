DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a woman who was beaten and held captive for two days at gunpoint by her boyfriend escaped when she convinced him bring their dog to an animal hospital — and then slipped a note to a staff member.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 39-year-old Jeremy Floyd was arrested at DeLand Animal Hospital.

The assault on the woman, whose name is withheld because she’s a victim of domestic violence, began Wednesday. She told authorities Floyd beat her and refused to let her leave. The woman spent Thursday in bed because of a head injury. On Friday, she convinced Floyd to take their dog to the vet. He wouldn’t let her go alone.

Floyd, who has a criminal record, is being held in jail without bond. It’s unclear whether he’s retained an attorney.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com