BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a woman was stabbed to death and left at a motel.
WHAM-TV reports Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies found the dead woman Monday when they responded to a call at the Sunset Motel.
The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the woman was killed by “sharp force trauma to the carotid artery.” Police say the woman’s death is suspicious.
Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the victim.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference on Wednesday.
___
Information from: WHAM-TV, http://www.13wham.com