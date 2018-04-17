BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a woman was stabbed to death and left at a motel.

WHAM-TV reports Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies found the dead woman Monday when they responded to a call at the Sunset Motel.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the woman was killed by “sharp force trauma to the carotid artery.” Police say the woman’s death is suspicious.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the victim.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference on Wednesday.

___

