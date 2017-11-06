FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A woman has been found shot to death in Alabama in what police are investigating as a possible homicide.

AL.com reports the woman was found dead late Sunday night. Florence police Sgt. Greg Cobb wrote in an email to news reporters that officers conducting a welfare check were told about an incident on a street roughly 2 miles (3 kilometers) away. Officers found the woman’s body there and established a crime scene.

Cobb says police do not have anyone in custody. He says no names will be released until all family members are notified and police determine what happened.

Further details have not been released.

___

Information from: The Huntsville Times, http://www.al.com/huntsville