GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and DUI following an argument with a woman on the shoulder of an interstate highway.

Virginia State Police said in a press release Tuesday that Travis Rios got into an argument with passenger Augusta May Woodward late Friday while driving on I-64.

Police said 24-year-old Rios pulled over near Goochland, which is outside Richmond. The 40-year-old Woodward got out of the car.

Police said Rios drove his Honda Accord forward and then backward, hitting Woodward. Police said the impact sent Woodward into the rear window, shattering it.

Police said Rios placed Woodward into the car and drove another few miles before stopping again. By that point, several passing motorists had called 911.

Woodward died later at a hospital.