GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman faked a pregnancy to hitch a ride back to her hometown.
Authorities say the 25-year-old called emergency services March 20, claiming she was having a complication with her pregnancy.
The ambulance drove the woman and her male companion from Latrobe to her hometown of Greensburg, where she was placed in a hospital room for examination.
Police say the woman walked out of the emergency room before she could be examined.
The woman gave her name and address to first responders, and police traced her to an apartment where she was hiding in the attic.
Police have charged with woman with theft of services, which carries an $800 fine.
Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford says it would’ve been cheaper if the woman just called an Uber.