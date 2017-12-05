SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.Y. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she struck a transit sign and continued to drive with it sticking out of the roof of her car.

WABC-TV reports the 52-year-old woman was pulled over Saturday on Route 46 in South Hackensack when police noticed something odd. Police say the woman had a New Jersey Transit sign protruding through the roof of her car.

South Hackensack police say the sign got stuck in the vehicle when the driver was in Secaucus before she was eventually pulled over.

The woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated and careless driving.

