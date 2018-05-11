Share story

By
The Associated Press

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who said he accidentally backed over his wife in their driveway is facing charges after the woman died and investigators determined the couple had been in a dispute beforehand.

Police say Francesco Suppa, of North Haven, was charged with first-degree assault.

Emergency personnel responded to a home at 7:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman struck by a vehicle. Suppa told police it was an accident.

Police say upon further investigation, they learned Suppa and the woman had been involved in a dispute. Police say Suppa reversed into the woman, dragged her, then drove forward.

The woman was taken to the hospital and died Friday morning. Her name was not released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. It was unclear if Suppa had a lawyer.

