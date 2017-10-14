EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say an arrest has been made after an Evansville woman was fatally shot in front of her family by a man who staked out their home.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports 51-year-old Richard Brian Worley faces murder and other charges

Authorities say Chanda Hatt, her husband and two children arrived home Friday evening when Worley allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 assault weapon.

Hatt’s husband said he told their children to run to a neighbor’s house after hearing his wife scream.

Police say Worley told them he hid out near a fence and waited for the family.

He was in custody Saturday at Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond on charges including murder and attempted murder with a firearm. It was immediately unclear if he has an attorney.

