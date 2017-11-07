FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The driver of a van that transports special needs students reportedly told police she sold heroin out of love for her boyfriend.
The Boston Globe reports 43-year-old Rudencia Montes pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of possession of heroin, selling heroin near a park and conspiring to violate drug laws.
Montes drove for the Accept Education Collaborative in Natick. Prosecutors say she picked up her boyfriend Jose Gonzalez in the van and took him to a park in Framingham where he sold the drug to a woman.
All three were arrested Friday.
The educational nonprofit says it fired Montes after the arrest. A spokesman says no students were present or involved in the alleged transaction.
Gonzalez was originally charged under a different name. He has since pleaded not guilty.
