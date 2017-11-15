PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend in Pittsburgh has told investigators that she acted because of physical abuse.

Fifty-two-year-old Cassandra Locke of McKeesport is charged with homicide in the Nov. 7 death of 49-year-old Daryl Waite on the city’s South Side.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that at Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, a detective testified that the defendant told him “I did it. I’m tired of him beating on me. I stabbed him.”

Defense attorney Thomas Farrell asked about images of injuries to his client, and the detective said she only showed him a small mark on her forearm.

Farrell also sought bail, arguing that the allegations don’t rise to first- or second-degree murder, but the judge rejected the idea.

