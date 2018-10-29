WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital are searching for a suspect they say dowsed a woman in gasoline before setting her on fire.
News outlets report Metropolitan police say the woman was tried to break up a fight Sunday night when the suspect lit her on fire and fled.
First responders were able to put out the flames covering the woman, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police say there were multiple witnesses. The attack is being investigated as an aggravated assault.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump visit stirs debate; massacre defendant in court WATCH
- Boeing plane that crashed in Indonesia was most recent 737 model
- Official: Pipe-bomb suspect had hit list of targets VIEW
- 2 bound bodies found in NYC were missing Virginia sisters
- Queen guitarist Brian May protests Japanese dolphin hunts VIEW