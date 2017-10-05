WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Four Massachusetts women have been arrested on assault charges after they were accused of beating another woman, burning her with a lit cigarette and forcing her into a dog cage.
Worcester police say officers were called to an apartment building Wednesday on a report of an ongoing assault. They say officers forced their way in and found a 35-year-old woman whose face was swollen and bleeding.
The woman told police the other women punched her, hit her with a golf club, burned her, cut her hair and bound her with tape. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Four women, ages 21 through 41, were arrested on charges including kidnapping and assault and battery.
