SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities arrested a woman on Tuesday they said helped two inmates brazenly escape from a Silicon Valley courthouse.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Kirk, 44, is suspected of renting a U-Haul van the inmates were seen fleeing in after they escaped from a Palo Alto courthouse Monday morning.
Investigators said Kirk had a “long-standing relationship” with Tramel McLough, who fled the courthouse with John Bivins. Both men are charged with robbing a cellphone store in February. They are still on the lam.
The inmates were in shackles and being escorted by a deputy through a public hallway when they bolted through an emergency exit, ran downstairs and outside to a waiting car.
They abandoned the car a few blocks away and fled in the van. Their shackles and a handcuff key were found nearby.
Jail records don’t indicate whether Kirk is represented by an attorney.