YORK, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies say a woman pointed a gun at two drivers on a South Carolina highway, claiming she was being followed by drug dealers who had laced her marijuana with bath salts.

The Herald quotes police reports and jail records as saying 32-year-old Amber Virginia Moore was charged with two counts related to aiming the handgun. The motorists called 911 Monday afternoon saying a woman in an SUV pointed a gun at them on Interstate 77.

York County deputies stopped the SUV, and found Moore driving, and the .38-caliber weapon and ammunition. Moore told deputies she pointed it at people she thought were “after her,” and the drugs containing synthetic chemicals were put in her pot.

Moore was jailed under a $5,000 bond. It is unclear if she has a lawyer.

