OSYKA, Miss. (AP) — Police say a 71-year-old Mississippi woman killed her husband, and told investigators he’d threatened to kill her, their children and grandchildren.

Pike County investigators tell the Enterprise-Journal that Susan Rushing was questioned and released without charges.

They say she shot 71-year-old Newie Rushing at their Osyka (oh-SEYE’-kuh) home Sunday night.

Pike County Coroner Percy Pittman says Newie Rushing died at the house.

Pike County Chief Investigator Chris Bell says their son Ronnie Rushing called police. Bell says that when Osyka Police Chief Brian Mullins arrived, Susan Rushing was lying on the floor crying, still holding a handgun.

Bell says officials continue investigating. He says there have been previous allegations of abuse at the house.

___

Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com