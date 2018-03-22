LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A Wisconsin man faces a reckless driving charge for allegedly driving in excess of 160 mph on the Indiana Toll Road.

Thirty-eight-year-old J. Jesus Duran Sandoval was arrested Tuesday on the preliminary charge. He remained jailed Thursday in LaPorte County.

The Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, man allegedly told police he was traveling more than two times the northern Indiana highway’s posted speed limit because he was just trying to get to Maryland. His driver’s license was allegedly expired.

State Police say Sandoval sped past a trooper Tuesday evening in his Dodge Challenger Hellcat and was weaving in and out of traffic and passing slower vehicles without signaling.

The trooper pursued and finally arrested Sandoval about seven miles east of LaPorte, Indiana, after he’d slowed behind two tractor-trailers traveling side by side.