WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say one of its motorcycle officers is in serious condition after a crash in Wichita.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Lt. Jeff Allen says the officer was caught in an “accordion effect” as vehicles began slowing down Wednesday for construction. The Wichita Eagle reports that as the officer tried to change lanes, she clipped the back of a pickup truck.

He says the pickup had a topper that is believed to have prevented her from seeing that other vehicles were slowing down.

She was taken to a hospital with significant injuries to her face.

Allen said the officer has been with the department for 20 years and trains other motorcycle officers.

