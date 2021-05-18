The sheriff’s deputies who shot a 42-year-old Black man to death as he drove his vehicle last month in Elizabeth City, N.C., were justified in their actions because they had reason to believe they were in danger, Pasquotank County District Attorney R. Andrew Womble said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Brown was fatally struck by gunshots on April 21 as he attempted to drive away from deputies executing a search warrant on felony drug charges at his home, The Washington Post reported then. Womble, who had previously said the shooting was justified, held the news conference to discuss details of the State Bureau of Investigation’s findings.

Womble said Brown’s attempt to flee escalated the situation from “a show of force to a deployment of force.”

Bakari Sellers, one of the Brown family’s lawyers and a former South Carolina state representative, disagreed with Womble’s characterization of how the incident unfolded.

“Andrew Brown was not using his vehicle as a weapon. The ‘contact’ was minimal at best & initiated by officers,” he wrote on Twitter. “He was beyond law enforcement when multiple shots were fired, including kill shot to the back of head. 4 officers didn’t shoot, didn’t feel life was in danger.”

Brown’s death took place around the same time a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty for the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020, setting off a national re-examination of policing tactics.

During the news conference, Womble recounted the events this way:

Brown was sitting in his dark-colored BMW the Wednesday officers from multiple agencies attempted to serve search and arrest warrants based on alleged drug activity.

Around 8:23 a.m., a detective drove his vehicle in front of Brown’s to prevent any forward movement.

Two deputies approached Brown’s car on the driver side as two others crept toward the passenger side with guns drawn as they gave commands to Brown, according to clips of the video Womble played at the news conference.

Brown threw down his phone as officers drew closer and quickly backed his car away from officers as one had his hand on Brown’s driver door handle. That deputy was pulled over the hood of the car, according to Womble.

When Brown backed up enough to the point where he was blocked by his home, he turned his steering wheel to his left at law enforcement officers, who were scrambling to get out of the way and yelling for him to stop, according to Womble and video footage.

The first shot was fired around this moment, piercing the front windshield of Brown’s car as his car continued to move. More shots followed, hitting Brown’s passenger window and rear passenger side door while his vehicle continued to accelerate across a vacant lot toward a white van occupied by an investigator. Officers unleashed five additional shots that went through Brown’s rear windshield and trunk.

The total elapsed time from the first gunshot to the last was five seconds, which conflicts with eyewitness statements shared with the public, Womble noted.

Brown was slumped over when deputies opened his driver’s side door, prompting one to call out for emergency medical services, video showed.

A medical examiner confirmed with Womble on May 12 that Brown died of gunshot wounds in his right shoulder and a second wound in the back of his head at the base of skull, where three bullet fragments were recovered, Womble said.

Brown also had abrasions on his body that appeared to be caused by shrapnel and a plastic bag in his mouth with a substance that’s consistent with crystal meth although autopsy and toxicology reports haven’t been finalized, he said.

Officers fired two Glock 17 handguns and an AR-15 223 rifle, Womble said. Investigators recovered 14 spent shell casings, nine from the handguns and five from the rifle — findings that were consistent with body-camera footage.

The footage shared by Womble brought on more questions by reporters present at the news conference who pressed him about saying Brown was aiming for officers instead of fleeing. The clips have also brought on more criticism about how authorities handled sharing information with the public.

Marq Claxton, director of public relations and political affairs for the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, told “Meet the Press” that the footage had been “cherry-picked” and lacked transparency.

“This case is full of bias points. That is very troubling and disturbing, and why there has to be an increase in independent examination and investigation of not only this incident, but all police-involved shootings.”

New York City attorney Joey Jackson told CNN that he found the news conference “disturbing” and said Womble “savaged” Brown by bringing up Brown’s past, underscoring the importance grand juries when examining videos.

Womble said investigation into Brown took place weeks before his death when a confidential informant confirmed to another county that Brown was a known drug dealer.

The informant and a detective made two undercover purchases of heroin laced with fentanyl and cocaine, according to Womble.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office started gathering data on Brown’s drug activity around the same time and issued the April 20 warrant to search his house and vehicles along with arrest warrants for the sale of controlled substances.

Before their attempt to serve the warrants, multiple law enforcement teams had been briefed on Brown’s criminal history that included assault with a deadly weapon as well as other charges dating from 1995, Womble said.

Brown’s family and activists have called for release of body-camera footage of the incident for full transparency. A Superior Court judge ruled on April 28 that video of Brown’s death would not be released to the public, saying that it could affect a trial if one were to happen and threaten the safety of the officers involved.

Judge Jeff Foster ruled that video from four body cameras blurring out facial features and nametags of officers would be shared with one of Brown’s sons, immediate family and legal representatives.

Full video of the incident would be released to the family when the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its investigation of the shooting, the judge ruled then.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Tuesday that it was up to the district attorney to apply the law to the facts it gathered and to determine if criminal charges were appropriate.

“The NC SBI does not make any determinations as to whether criminal charges should be filed and/or determine if a person’s actions are justified or not,” the agency said. “Furthermore, in its role as impartial fact-finder, it is not the NC SBI’s place to agree or disagree with any prosecutor’s decision regarding an investigation.”

The agency also noted that it will not release any written reports about its investigation that it is not required to.

The family was shown clips of the shooting in April and viewed more videos last week, which included about 20 minutes of the full two hours of footage, CNN reported.

Immediately following the shooting, seven deputies were placed on administrative leave but four have since returned to work because Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said it was “obvious” that they didn’t fire their weapons, WAVY reported.

Brown’s sons and family attorneys have called the shooting an “execution” because they allege that Brown posed no threat when he was driving away from officers. His family released an independent autopsy that showed he had been shot five times, with one shot to the back of his head as Womble confirmed.

Chase Lynch, an attorney for the family, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the footage he viewed didn’t appear to justify Brown’s death.

“We were absolutely able to see Mr. Brown sitting in his car, afraid. The look on his face, he was terrified and was in shock when they arrived on the scene,” he said.

The Washington Post’s Timothy Bella and Meryl Kornfield contributed to this report.