ESKDALE, W.Va. (AP) — Police have charged a West Virginia man in a fatal shooting that happened during an argument in a small community south of Charleston.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Gary Murphy of Eskdale after the Friday shooting.

Officers found a gun and 13 shell casings near the body of 37-year-old Joey Rose of Cabin Creek. Police say when they arrived at the scene in Eskdale, Murphy was seated nearby. The two men had a recent, ongoing disagreement but police did not say what the men were arguing about.

Murphy was charged Saturday with first-degree murder, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

Police say only Murphy had a gun during the argument.

Rose’s body will be examined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.