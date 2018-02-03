ESKDALE, W.Va. (AP) — Police have charged a West Virginia man in a fatal shooting that happened during an argument in a small community south of Charleston.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Gary Murphy of Eskdale after the Friday shooting.
Officers found a gun and 13 shell casings near the body of 37-year-old Joey Rose of Cabin Creek. Police say when they arrived at the scene in Eskdale, Murphy was seated nearby. The two men had a recent, ongoing disagreement but police did not say what the men were arguing about.
Murphy was charged Saturday with first-degree murder, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
Police say only Murphy had a gun during the argument.
Rose’s body will be examined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.