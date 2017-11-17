MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are advising residents to lock their car doors following a string of car thefts.

Montclair Police Lt. David O’Dowd tells The Record there have been multiple vehicle thefts in the past month. O’Dowd says residents should lock their doors and make sure they don’t leave key fobs in their vehicles.

According to police, the break-ins have occurred throughout the town. O’Dowd says thieves typically move from one area to the next.

Police say residents should call the department to report any suspicious activity.

