PELHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say an injured coyote has been seen around Pelham over the weekend.

Pelham police asked residents to be on the lookout after officers received a call about the injured animal Sunday morning. WMUR-TV reports the coyote appeared to be injured by arrows.

The department is warning people to use caution if they encounter the injured coyote. Authorities are also asking people to contact Pelham Police Dispatch if they see the animal.

