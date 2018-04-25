BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are warning residents about possible rabid raccoons.

Brentwood police tell WMUR-TV residents have experienced encounters with raccoons that were likely rabid. Police say residents should stay away from aggressive wildlife.

Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. A vaccine given after a wound but before symptoms almost always prevents the disease.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com