SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in central Pennsylvania are warning residents about counterfeit money that’s circulating in the area.
WNEP-TV reports police have received reports of counterfeit bills showing up at businesses in Northumberland County. Police say the fake notes have included $100, $20, $10 and $5 bills.
Counterfeit money that’s found is turned over to the United States Secret Service. Those in possession of it are not reimbursed.
An investigation continues.
Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com