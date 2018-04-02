SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in central Pennsylvania are warning residents about counterfeit money that’s circulating in the area.

WNEP-TV reports police have received reports of counterfeit bills showing up at businesses in Northumberland County. Police say the fake notes have included $100, $20, $10 and $5 bills.

Counterfeit money that’s found is turned over to the United States Secret Service. Those in possession of it are not reimbursed.

An investigation continues.

