WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been arrested in connection to a carjacking that took place in Boston.

The Cranston Police Department says 22-year-old Travone Green of Providence was arrested Tuesday morning for stealing an SUV taken during an armed carjacking on April 20 in Massachusetts. He was arraigned this afternoon in the Third District Court in Warwick.

A police officer noticed a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Massachusetts registration parked in Cranston shortly before 4 a.m.

An investigation of the stolen vehicle and interviews with nine witnesses led to Green, who was wanted for a previous armed robbery.

Green, a felon, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of firearms by certain persons prohibited. He is being held as a probation violator due to open criminal cases prior to this arrest, with bail for the new charges set to $30,000. An attorney for Green could not be identified.