The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has released video from a shooting last month that killed a gunman and left an officer with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The edited footage posted online Monday is from officer-worn body cameras and a police car dash-cam.

It shows an officer approaching a car during a traffic stop on July 27 in North Hills.

The officer recognizes the driver — 32-year-old Richard Mendoza — and asks if he’s still on probation. As Mendoza gets out of the car, he pulls a gun and shoots the officer, who collapses.

Another officer opens fire, killing Mendoza.

The wounded officer can he heard crying out as her partner radios for help.

The LAPD is reviewing the shooting.

