BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man was run over and died after he allegedly robbed two people outside a Baton Rouge bar.

Baton Rouge Police on Thursday identified the robbery suspect as 33-year-old Corey Montgomery, of Baton Rouge.

Authorities say the incident happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday outside the Radio Bar. Two people were leaving the business when they told investigators a man armed with a handgun stopped them in the parking lot and demanded money. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says one of the people gave the man his wallet. As the pair tried to drive away, the man allegedly began shooting at the vehicle. The driver of the car then hit the man as they fled the parking lot.

Montgomery was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.