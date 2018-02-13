PHOENIX (AP) —
Phoenix police say a person is dead and a suspect in custody following a stabbing in a convenience store.
Sgt. Vince Lewis says preliminary information indicates that the suspect entered the store in north Phoenix early Tuesday morning, approached the victim from behind and stabbed him.
Lewis says the suspect was located and detained at an apartment several blocks from the store.
No identities or information on a possible motive were released, and it isn’t known whether the suspect and victim knew each other.
The incident occurred near North Cave Creek Road and East Peoria Avenue.