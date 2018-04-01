SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say an inmate has killed himself at the Springfield prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Nicholas Lynch was found hanging in his cell Friday at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

Police say Lynch had met with corrections officers earlier in the day and expressed concerns about getting involved with bad people in the “outside world.” Police say mental health staff intervened and Lynch was placed in a single person cell at his request. He was found dead that evening.

Lynch was serving a sentence of up to five years for the sale of heroin, unlawful trespass and other driving related offenses. He had been held since February.